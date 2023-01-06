I do not know what the future for Aaron Rodgers. But honestly, I don’t know if Rodgers does either. And I’m not talking about one of his existential quotes. I’ve been surprised at how candid Rodgers has been about his future when asked.

Normally you would see players instantly shut down talks of retirement while still performing, especially after signing a three-year extension. Yet, Rodgers is very aware that Sunday could be his last game at Lambeau and he has not been shy that this could be it.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories at Lambeau, and hopefully Sunday can be another one.”

We know Aaron is precise with his words – for better or worse – but this feels different. I’m not standing on a soapbox declaring Rodgers is about to retire, but it seems he knows something we don’t.

So if you’re headed to Lambeau on Sunday, maybe you’ll see an epic playoff berth or the end of a remarkable career. Only time will tell.