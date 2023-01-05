A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police.

On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.

The other dog was found on Wednesday in Hartland.

The dog was returned to the victim. Police have not said if there are any suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.