MILWAUKEE — Former Packers’ offensive tackle Mark Tauscher and tight end Mark “Chewy” Chmura share their reactions to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field in cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A few minutes after kickoff, Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins before falling to the turf. He received CPR while still on the field before leaving in an ambulance. The game was postponed. Bills’ announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Tausch

Tausch on Wisconsin’s Morning News Tuesday said Monday night’s “eye-opening life-and-death” incident is a “stark reminder” of how “fragile” and “violent” the game is and that it “puts things into perspective real quick.”

“Everybody was excited,” Tausch said. “You had the Rose Bowl on yesterday and then one of the biggest games of the season was Cincinnati-Buffalo with a bunch of playoff implications. Then you click it on and you see a player; someone that’s a 6th round pick, someone out there living his dream. It just shows you how fragile everything is.”

According to Tausch, players understand the risks involved with stepping out on the field but “nobody ever thinks it’s going to happen to them.”

“A lot of the time when your looking at playoff positioning in sports, you forget how this whole thing works and how dangerous it is,” Tausch said. “From a former player’s perspective you always know that…Everyone of us understands when you step on the field that there’s a ton of risk that goes into it. We all assume that our knees aren’t going to feel the best when we’re 40 years old…You know that there’s a chance but I don’t think anybody ever feels like it’s going to happen to them. Then all of sudden something like this happens and it makes everybody feel mortal. Part of being a professional and part of having that psyche is you feel immortal.”

Tausch called the situation “unprecedented” and gave the players and coaches a pat on the back for “taking ownership” by not continuing the game.

“I don’t recall something of this magnitude,” Tausch said. “The players and coaches took ownership of the situation and said “we can’t do it.”

READ: Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

Chewy

Chmura said on Jen, Gabe, and Chewy Tuesday morning that the days of just “getting back on the field” after episodes like Hamlin’s are over.

“These players are going to need someone to talk to,” Chewy said. The natural reaction for back-in-the-day was to get the back on the field. It’s like a kid falling off a horse or bike. What do you do? Get them back on. I don’t think you can do that anymore, not after seeing this.”

Chewy recounted a couple of incidents similar to Hamlin’s. He first brought up an event that occurred in the ’96 preseason where a player “had to get his heart cauterized because of an arrhythmia.”

“What does it take for a player to just leave?…I didn’t want to play,” Chewy said. “That was the first play of the game. I was the first one out here. I didn’t even know he was hurt because he was so casual about it. But I go out there and he’s got 2 bones sticking out of his socks. How do you play through that?”

Chewy also recalled a Reggie Brown incident where he had to get CPR preformed on him after he “went down on the field.”

“Reggie Brown, who actually went down on the field; [he] was not breathing, broke his neck and I believe they had to give him CPR on the field. I knew more because their inside linebacker, Steven Boyd, I played with him at BC (Boston College). He’s like ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before. One minute this guy is in the huddle with me talking coverages and stuff like that then he’s on the ground of the Superdome not breathing. You’re helpless as a player. All you can do is wave the medical staff over. Thankfully they resuscitated him on the field. He never played again because he broke his neck.'”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF: