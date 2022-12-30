SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Two young victims, 17 and 18, were found dead in a car on the south side of Milwaukee on Thursday night with enough evidence to make investigators believe it was a homicide.

According to a press release issued by the South Milwaukee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Ave & Bay Heights Rd for reports of two unconscious people found sleeping inside of a vehicle.

Upon arrival, South Milwaukee police realized that the two young people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman, had both been shot. They were declared dead and authorities declared this a crime scene.

Now, investigators are working with the Wisconsin State Patrol’s WI State Crime Lab to gather and analyze evidence from the scene to learn more about the events that unfolded leading up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified at this stage, but the homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information to contribute is urged to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department by calling 414-768-8060.

