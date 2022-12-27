MILWAUKEE — Impoverished communities, transitional housing and emergency shelters across Wisconsin are receiving a major boost in the form of $2 million distributed among 54 organizations for those in dire circumstances.

As announced by Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), the awards will go to 43 different communities to support an estimated 1,764 beds across the state.

“Ensuring individuals have safe housing is essential to the health, wellness, and success of our kids and families, workers, and communities,” Gov. Evers said. “Everywhere we go, we hear about the need for reliable, affordable housing, and WHEDA and our state’s nonprofit housing partners have been critical to advancing this important work, especially for Wisconsinites who might need additional support.”

These awards, which are issued through the WHEDA Foundation, range from $2,500 to $50,000. Per Gov. Evers’ office, $1 million from the WHEDA Foundation was matched by another million dollars of American Rescue Plan funding.

“As it has for the last 38 years, the WHEDA Foundation Housing Grant Program expands the supply of safe, affordable housing for people facing housing instability,” WHEDA CEO and Executive Director Moore said. “We are thankful to the governor for providing the resources to fund 20 additional applications and add 899 more beds than last year.”

Per WHEDA Foundation estimates, the organization receiving the most beds/units will be Housing Initiatives, Inc. in Madison. 25 different applicants will receive the maximum award of $50,000.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools