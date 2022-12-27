It was an unwelcome Christmas present for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan: burst pipes and sprinklers causing water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum.

The museum has announced today that it will be closed indefinitely as staff members assess the damage, which is blamed on the extreme cold that has caused disruptions throughout Wisconsin.

The pipes and sprinklers failed on Christmas Day, according to the museum.

In a statement, the museum said they are hoping to “restore the basement and other areas of the museum that are damaged.”

Above & Beyond has been operating out of their location on North 8th Street since 1999.

No timeline has been provided on when the museum could reopen.

