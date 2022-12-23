In an unprecedented move, We Energies is asking all customers to lower their thermostats to 62 or 60 degrees despite the frigid temperatures.

This request is due to an “significant equipment failure” at ONEOK, one of the interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to We Energies. The failure is limiting the amount of fuel they are able to supply to We Energies. WTMJ has reached out to ONEOK for more details.

Spokesperson Alison Truoy said that this request is the first of its kind in the history of the company.

Despite We Energies receiving natural gas from multiple sources, the extreme cold across the nation is preventing the utility from making up the shortage with gas from its other suppliers. The company is expecting the shortage to last at least the rest of Friday, December 23 and they will re-evaluate the situation on Saturday, December 24.

Truoy said that how long the shortage lasts will depend on how many people respond to the request and allow We Energies to conserve the natural gas that they do have.

We Energies said customers should take the following actions to help reduce natural gas demand:

· Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.

· Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.

· Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.

· Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

The company said it is working to maintain service to emergency and critical facilities.