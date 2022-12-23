MILWAUKEE — Winter Storm Elliott has touched down, creating dangerous road conditions and poor visibility contributing to crashes across the state and in your area. This story will be updated periodically throughout the day with the latest news from crashes across the region.

I-43 N at W National Ave: All northbound lanes are blocked for a serious collision with multiple injuries. This closure is estimated to last until 11:00 a.m. at the earliest, although that estimate may change based on the response of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and emergency crews at the scene.

I-794 W at Carberry Dr: Left shoulder is blocked by a crash involving at least one vehicle, proceed with caution.

I-43/94 N from Holt Ave: Left shoulder is blocked by a crash. Details are limited at this stage of the investigation.

I-94 W at 35th St: Right shoulder is blocked by a crash, but traffic is still moving through the area.

This is a developing story. Update and/or follow-ups will be issued as further details are revealed.

