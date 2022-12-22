MILWAUKEE — Just as the public prepares for Winter Storm Elliott by stocking up and staying inside, We Energies is staying ready for power outages by calling in reinforcements from other utility companies in case power lines are knocked down.

According to We Energies, reinforcements are already on standby in case Winter Storm Elliott’s high speed gusts knock down power lines or otherwise cause outages in southeast Wisconsin. This includes their own staff, crews from other utility companies and contractors brought on for events such as this.

If you need to report an outage or a downed power line, you can do so on the We Energies app or website. You can also call 1-800-622-4797 and follow the prompts. If you come across a downed power line, you need to keep at least 25 feet away for your own safety.

WEATHER WATCH: Warning goes into effect with Winter Storm Elliott bringing high-speed wind, bitter cold to Wisconsin

The following tips, as outlined on the We Energies website, should keep you safe in the event of an extended power outage:

Space heater safety: Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets. Safe sleeping: Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage. Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Oven safety: Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Not only is it inefficient, it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Let the sun in: Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm your home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts. Be prepared: Assemble an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights and battery-powered chargers for your cellphones. Keep your meters clear: Safely brush away snow and ice from your home’s natural gas meter and vents. The extra weight can stress or crack meter piping, causing a natural gas leak. It also can clog appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors. Energy assistance: We Energies offers numerous resources for customers — including budget billing, payment plans and heating assistance.

Keep up with developing coverage of Winter Storm Elliott on WTMJ.com and live on-air.

