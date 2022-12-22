MILWAUKEE — Three adults are facing a total of six charges related to the death of a 4-year-old girl who police believe to have been brutally attacked by her caretaker. Milwaukee detectives have evidence to suggest that he repeatedly abused the child, who died from blunt force injuries on Dec. 16.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WTMJ, 29-year-old Winston Chambers is facing charges for first-degree reckless homicide, child neglect resulting in death and repeated physical abuse of a child resulting in death.

Chambers is accused of providing investigators with a false name, age and address at Children’s Wisconsin, where the victim was taken for what Chambers detailed as a reckless driving accident resulting in a head injury. He provided a detailed story about the incident, but security camera footage obtained by Milwaukee Police allegedly proves that he lied about this event.

Investigators then spoke to Chambers’ mother, 56-year-old Corinne L. Beechtree, who is now accused of lying to Milwaukee Police about her son’s involvement. Authorities say they obtained text messages to prove it, leading to a child neglect charge against her.

She and the child’s mother, 29-year-old Princess Arredondo, are said to have conceded that Chambers had a history of abusing the little girl.

The victim was in their lives for roughly two years on and off. Arredondo and Chambers reportedly had two other children, and told Milwaukee authorities that they took the victim in because her mother was homeless.

In speaking to his mother, significant other and children, along with forensic evidence, authorities learned that Chambers had a long history of abusing this child using physical violence and objects like belts to harm her. An interview with one of the children also revealed that Chambers was emotionally and verbally abusive toward the child as well.

Authorities developed reason to believe that Chambers would take the child into a back bedroom and close the door. The criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court suggests that she would cry and yell from behind the bedroom door, but others in the household feared that they would be attacked if they interfered.

Chambers allegedly beat the child into a coma, leaving major bruising on her eye. His search history, which was gathered by Milwaukee investigators, allegedly included “Under the table doctors,” “How to wake up an unconscious person,” “How do u bring someone back conscious,” and “My daughter fell hit her head and is ‘unresponsive.'”

Arredondo is facing charges for chronic neglect of a child for not helping her escape this abuse and another charge for neglect of a child who died.

