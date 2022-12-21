MILWAUKEE — As a winter storm approaches Wisconsin, snowfall estimates for the southeastern portion of the state are falling as the city braces for a winter storm with blizzard potential for the days leading into the holiday weekend.

As reported by TMJ4’s Brian Niznansky, estimated snowfall totals in the Milwaukee area have dropped from a 4-to-20-inch range to a lighter 6-to-10-inch range. It’s expected that snow will begin overnight on Wednesday for South-Central Wisconsin. That pattern will likely shift to the Southeast on Thursday before the snow builds into the nighttime.

🧵WINTER STORM SYSTEM

TONIGHT –> Snow begins in S-Central WI

TOMORROW MORNING –> Snow enters SE WI pic.twitter.com/ubiY4jEuhj — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) December 21, 2022

By then, high speed winds and heavy snowfall are expected to come into effect for Milwaukee overnight into Thursday morning. Wind chill is projected to reach as low as -30 degrees, regardless of the snow.

With this being the case, long-distance travel is advised against since road conditions are expected to be quite harsh. Anyone who must travel for the holidays is advised to do so on Wednesday or wait until Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24) to hit the road.

WTMJ will offer comprehensive coverage of the potential blizzard hitting Milwaukee on Dec. 22 into the 23rd. Tune into the station live by clicking here and keep up with WTMJ.com for the latest in your community.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport increasing flights to key destinations, restores Kansas City route in 2023