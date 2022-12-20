MILWAUKEE — Direct flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) were suspended during the height of the pandemic, but thanks to popular demand, Southwest Airlines is restoring the route for summer travel.

According to a spokesperson for Mitchell Airport, the direct route will resume year-round service on July 11, 2023. It will operate every day of the week except for Saturdays as of December 2022. A pre-set departure time of 12:50 p.m. will see most travelers landing within an hour and a half of taking flight. Departures from Kansas City to Milwaukee are slated for 3:10 p.m. CST.

“Kansas City is a market that was flown nonstop by Southwest for many years, but it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Executive David Crowley stated. “This is an important destination that serves both business and leisure travelers. It’s great that Southwest has decided to restore this route from our world-class airport.”

On top of this inclusion, Southwest is increasing the frequency of direct flights to four key destinations and connections across the country: Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Las Vegas. Increased weekend flights to Dallas-Love, Nashville, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. are also looming in 2023.

Ultimately, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Southwest found it in their best interest to expand options for connecting flights to top summer travel destinations like Hawaii in 2023. Southwest already operates flights to 15 different destinations from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

