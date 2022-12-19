GREEN BAY, Wis. — With rookie standout Romeo Doubs returning to the lineup, the Green Bay Packers have opted to cut veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, whose usage has steadily declined over the course of this season.

As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, Watkins was released to make room on the active roster for running back Patrick Taylor. Watkins caught 13 passes on the year for a total of 206 receiving yards. The 29-year-old wasn’t a very crucial member of the team, recording only 11 snaps in the last two games.

Watkins has been on three teams in three seasons, largely due to his shaky injury history. His best season came in his second year as a pro, when he posted 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He has only appeared in more than 10 games in a season three other times since 2015.

Moving on from Watkins opens room for Doubs, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, bringing an impressive start to the year to a halt. With Doubs suiting up for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers offense has all of its top weapons healthy and active for the first time in weeks.

