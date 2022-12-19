You’ve definitely heard of Lionel Messi and I hope you’ve heard of Andrés Cantor. If Sunday was the end of Messi’s World Cup career with Argentina, what a way to go out for him, and maybe for the man in the commentary box.

If Cantor doesn’t exactly ring a bell, his narration style will. He changed the game for excitement on the air, especially with the flair and passion that comes with the Spanish language. His “GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL” calls have been a joy to use for the entire tournament.

Cantor was born in Argentina and raised as a teen in southern California, even graduating from USC. His signature goal call has echoed the World Cup Spanish broadcasts since 1990 … when he was just 28 years old.

Watching the camera that was locked on Cantor the moment Argentina won the title simply put a smile on my face. The clear, unfiltered, genuine reaction for a boy from Buenos Aires finally getting the chance to call his home country’s winning moment.

“Cantor” in Spanish directly translates “to sing.” Fitting for the voice of a generation calls the title for the best player of the generation … and of all time. Felicidades, señor Cantor.