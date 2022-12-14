UPDATE at 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 14: I-94 W, including ramps and entrances at the Marquette Interchange, is re-opened following a shooting investigation.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

MILWAUKEE — Westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at the Marquette Interchange as Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a shooting that left a vehicle damaged on the roadway Wednesday morning.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are at the scene searching for evidence and looking into at least one gunshot that damaged a car. No suspects are in custody and it’s unclear if this was a targeted incident or a random act of violence.

As confirmed by 511 Wisconsin, the ramp connecting I-43 N to I-94W is closed, as is the ramp from I-43 S to I-94 W. Milwaukee County authorities say that the onramps at James Lovell & 2nd St are blocked as part of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.