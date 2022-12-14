The Underdog loves Milwaukee and Milwaukee loves him back. Bobby Portis was signed unceremoniously on a one-plus-one option deal as a free agent in November of 2020.

Two years later, it’s hard to imagine the Bucks without him. A champion off the bench, an old-school hustle and energy helped Bucks fans become enamored with his “everyman” demeanor.

Which is why the Sixth Man of the Year campaign for Bobby “POTUS” should be dominating the polls right now.

He’s averaging a double-double off the bench, only collecting about 26 minutes a game. 11 of his 16 double-doubles have come off the bench, but don’t lose sight of the fact, he has 16 double-doubles! That’s the fourth-most in the NBA, and tied with Giannis for the team lead.

Quick, can you name the only Buck to ever win Sixth Man of the Year … he’s a two-timer, Ricky Pierce in 1987 and 1990. Shimmy on, Bobby, shimmy on.