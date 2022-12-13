MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the holiday season, winter weather is picking up across parts of Wisconsin with a Winter Storm Watch issued for the northeastern part of the state by the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to NWS crews based out of Green Bay, a low pressure system will cause a mix of rain, sleet and snow over most of northern Wisconsin overnight into Wednesday, Dec. 14. On the east side of the state, wind gusts are expected to range from 25 to 40 MPH, which may spell trouble by threatening trees and power lines.

A Winter Weather Advsisory has been issued for much of Central Wisconsin tonight for one to two tenths of an inch of ice, along with some snow and sleet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday through Wednesday night for all but East Central Wisconsin. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/BpB57Sj3Xe — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) December 13, 2022

Luckily for those residing in the Milwaukee area, conditions shouldn’t be quite so harsh. According to NWS crews based in Milwaukee, between 1.5 and two inches of rain are expected through Wednesday. This has the potential to turn into snow overnight into Thursday and potentially through the weekend.

Driving conditions are likely to become harsh in various parts of the state with ice expected on the roadways and poor visibility creeping into the area as a result of the weather.

“Be prepared for snow, heavy wind gusts, icy roads and deteriorating visibility,” 511 Wisconsin stated in a Twitter post. Acceptable driving conditions for a Wisconsin winter are anticipated for most of the state, but icy roads might put a damper on driving in the northeast corner of the state.

Temperatures are expected to take a dip following the precipitation and high-speed winds. Milwaukee’s highs will likely fall below the 30s over the weekend with Green Bay facing sub-20-degree weather through the weekend into the following workweek.

While Wisconsinites prepare for run-of-the-mill winter weather this week, a vast stretch of the United States braces for a massive weather event threatening to dump snow and high-speed winds across much of middle America; extending down south.

