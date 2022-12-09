***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***



A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across the area. Precipitation will move during the morning commute. Initially we’ll see rain and sleet by the lakefront as temperatures are well above freezing, while snow will fall inland. As the morning progresses, precipitation will intensify. Snow will continue inland, while the lakefront will see a change over to a wet snow and sleet. Throughout the morning is when travel will be the most dangerous with snow and slushy roads expected and reduced visibility. Snow and sleet become more scattered through the afternoon, with only a few showers continuing after 3 p.m.

Total snowfall will be <1″ along Lake Michigan, with 1-3″ of heavy wet snow inland. Locally higher amounts near 4″ are possible Inland.



This weekend will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain and snow showers Saturday evening. Highs will stay in the low 40s. Another chance for a wintry mix comes Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

STORM TEAM 4CAST

HERE’S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST MARISA WOLOSZYN

FRIDAY: Wintry mix. BreezyAccumulation: <1″ lakeside, 1-3″ inland

High: 39

Wind: E 15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: E 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for wintry mix late

Accumulation: little to none

High: 41

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 42

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 44

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Breezy

High: 45