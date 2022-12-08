KENOSHA, Wis. — A man is in jail after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15, in his vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man was pulled over early Wednesday morning while heading southbound on the County Trunk Highway in Kenosha. A deputy originally pulled the man over for a traffic violation, but then found the firearms, a bag of narcotics and the semi-automatic rifle.

The Sheriff’s Department says the man was taken into custody and later transported to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Jail.