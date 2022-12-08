MILWAUKEE — A number of police and fire personnel responded to an emergency at Northridge Lake early Thursday afternoon.

Police and Fire teams have yet to comment on the situation, but the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed they were called to the scene for the death of two people.

Photos from the scene suggest the investigation is happening in or around the water. There is also a vehicle near the edge of the shoreline.

This situation is still developing and will be updated as 620WTMJ learns more.