MILWAUKEE — Picture this: it’s the year 2040, and while there aren’t any flying cars just yet, beautiful Downtown Milwaukee is evolving thanks to a plan that you helped put into motion.

You can be a part of that process by joining the City of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development (DCD) and the Downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District No. 21 (BID 21) as they host a third meeting of the “Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040” series.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on December 7, these organizations are inviting members of the public to an ‘open house’ style event at 3rd Street Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Ave). You’ll have an opportunity to voice your opinion about the future of the city and comment on tentative plans put in place by the hosting organizations.

“Shaping the future of Downtown Milwaukee has been a collaborative process, and we are extending another invitation for folks to join in,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

The conversation will be extended to their website, where a virtual open house is available for those who aren’t able to make it to the in-person event.

By planning this far in advance, officials hope to formulate an equitable strategy that will be used to advance the best interest of people across Milwaukee while shaping the downtown area.

“Milwaukee experienced a major renaissance following the Downtown Area Plan’s adoption in 2010,” DCD Commissioner Lafayette Crump said. “Looking at how far we’ve come is inspiring, but we know there’s more to do in ensuring Downtown is a place for every resident, in every neighborhood, to feel welcome and connected to our city.”

Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, is joining Wisconsin’s Afternoon News live at 3:15 p.m. PST on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her group’s efforts and the future of the downtown area.

Click here to listen to Wisconsin’s Afternoon News live on WTMJ.com.