MILWAUKEE — Court documents obtained by WTMJ confirmed that Timothy Olson, the man accused of using dating apps to take advantage of women across parts of Wisconsin, is facing five separate charges for his string of violent crimes.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Olson is facing charges for kidnapping, unauthorized use of a victim’s personal ID, obstructing an officer and two felony burglary charges.

In the documents, it is claimed that Olson met and struck up a conversation with a senior woman at the Casa Di Girogio restaurant in Franklin, Wisconsin on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. When she left the establishment and opened her car door, Olson allegedly entered her vehicle from the passengers side and told her that there was a gun in his jacket pocket.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dating app predator linked to death investigation arrested in Franklin

The victim recalled Olson allegedly telling her “I won’t hesitate to kill you” before ordering her to give her the PIN number associated with her debit card. During this time, Olson allegedly became frustrated with the victim’s driving, raised his voice at her, asked for pain medication and used her cell phone to contact his drug dealer.

For a period between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on Nov. 23, Olson allegedly left the victim in the car to enter an alley off W Vliet St in Milwaukee. When asked by detectives why she didn’t run, the victim told investigators that a combination of fear and physical limitations from arthritis informed her decision.

Upon his return, Olson allegedly took his victim to a liquor store and purchased several bottles of whiskey. The victim claims that she was forced to drink approx. a quarter cup of whiskey before passing out until the morning. Court documents state that she awoke in the parking lot to a business on the 3800-block of S 108 St in Greenfield, Wisconsin on the morning of Thanksgiving.

Olson allegedly left the vehicle to search for a bank, which gave the victim time to get help. Her door was blocked, but the woman claims that she climbed over the center console to open the driver’s side window and flag someone down for help. The concerned driver pulled over and called for help, leading Greenfield police officers to respond and help her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3rd woman linked to dating app predator dies

The suspect is accused of taking this woman’s cell phone, driver’s license, credit card and $50 in cash. Investigators later found that the man used her card to charge approx. $270 across five businesses. Police agencies across the Milwaukee area worked together to investigate this crime and several more that Olson was allegedly involved with including two burglaries, culminating with Olson’s arrest on Nov. 29, 2022.

A police officer spotted Olson crossing the street on the 3100-block of W Rawson Ave in Franklin, leading to a chase on foot. Backup arrived and several police officers made contact with Olson, who allegedly refused to comply with their orders. Eventually, he was subdued with an electroshock weapon and taken into custody for crimes across Wisconsin including the alleged kidnapping of this elderly victim.

Olson has been linked to numerous crimes across the region including three instances of women claiming to have been drugged while in his presence. He is also linked to ongoing death investigations of potential victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Racine Police warn women of man on dating app