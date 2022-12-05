Every year since the playoff was instituted, we’ve shouted about how they should expand or how someone on the outside should be in. I feel like this year, the committee finally got things right.

Two undefeated teams (Georgia, Michigan), a team that lost its first game in overtime – by a literal inch (TCU), and Ohio State with one loss to an undefeated conference champion.

No Alabama does not get in, they lost two games and didn’t make the conference title game. No, USC does not get in, they lost two games and lost their conference title game … with really bad fingernails … google it.

This year marks the sixth time in nine playoffs with at least one Big Ten in the hunt, but it’s also the first time a conference other than the SEC has multiple entrants.

So let me ask … why does the Big Ten want USC and UCLA? And why does the SEC want Oklahoma and Texas? Underwhelming football programs that bring hoards of money that’s why.

But with the outlook shifting that the playoff will be expanding in 2024, why do you need to bring in teams that are a combined 0-4 in the playoff? By the way all four of those losses are OU.

In a year we finally get things right for the top four teams, but let the smarter heads prevail and keep the merit in making the College Football Playoff.