(Credit to our partners at TMJ4 news for the use of livestream of the parade.)

A culmination of countless memorials, court hearings, and preparations has led to the culmination of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday evening.

Certainly, emotions flowed at the event, but the community did its part to bring others up, being #WaukeshaStrong. The event bringing national attention and eyes to the event. In many spots, people were 5 to 10 people deep all the way along the parade route. The stories of where people flowed. WTMJ’s Jason Smith was there.

I’m at the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. One year after the a man intentionally drive his SUV into the parade, striking 68 different people. Six of them died. This year’s version of the parade will feature a number of odes and memorials to last year's tragedy. pic.twitter.com/eFVyW33xxS — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 4, 2022

Near the front of the parade were first responders.. who are this year’s parade grand marshals.

The theme for this year’s parade is "Peace on Earth.” The event is being put on by the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by Ascension Hospitals. There will be an altered route this year to help ensure safety. pic.twitter.com/jBbytS0mB3 — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 4, 2022

First responders were followed shortly after by the Dancing Grannies. Included with the group were photos of those who were killed during the events last year, 79 year old Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, 71 year old Leanna “Lee” Owen, 52 year old Tamara Durand, and 81 year old Wilhelm “Bill” Hospel, who helped the group and whose wife was a member.

The Dancing Grannies, for many, is the main attraction of Waukesha’s parade. You can see 4 pictures being held up. Of the 6 people who died from last year’s tragedy, 4 of them were affiliated with the group. pic.twitter.com/5Uf3Y0SQRl — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 4, 2022

The number of groups who wanted to be a part of the parade had to be capped at 80 because of space and timing limitations. The organizer of the parade Janell Andrews told WTMJ they were overwhelmed by the number of organizations that wanted to participate in the parade, turning some groups away, but they are hopeful they will return next year.

Jason spoke with representatives with Signes and Lines by Stretch. They were involved in the signage within the parade along with the float with the theme of the parade “Peace on Earth.’

Last year’s tragedy didn’t dissuade groups from wanting to participate. In fact, more than twice as many groups reached out to be apart of it this year. More than 120 groups reached out this year compared to the less-than-60 groups last year. pic.twitter.com/ZkpEcnoycf — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 4, 2022