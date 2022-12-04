The Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday December 4 for the first time since the tragedy at last year’s parade, where Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring 60.

The parade will have a new route this year, starting at Cutler Park on Wisconsin Avenue, turning onto Main Street via West Avenue, then coming back around on East Avenue, returning to Cutler Park on Wisconsin again.

Details regarding parking and the parade route for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday evening. Our partners at @tmj4 will be broadcasting the parade starting at 4pm. https://t.co/yKNWJ17xnC — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) December 3, 2022

According to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, there will be modular vehicle barriers placed around the new route as well as more security.

“You are going to see a more visible presence with uniformed police officers, and there are going to be more covert things going on as well,” Chief Thompson told TMJ4 News.

Healing Hearts of Wisconsin will be set up at Cutler Park to provide support and resources for members of the community, as well as having personnel along the parade route to offer assistance during the parade.

Our news partners at TMJ4 News will be broadcasting the parade live.