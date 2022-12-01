MILWAUKEE – The annual WTMJ Holiday Radio Show – “A WTMJ Christmas Tale” was live at the Pfister Hotel Monday, November 28 and it was filled with holiday cheer. The house was rocking. The performers put on a show, the crowd was obviously entertained and both parties contributed to putting smiles on kids faces this Christmas through WTMJ’s partnership with Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas.

WTMJ thanks it’s sponsors and partners that helped make the event possible; Kapco Metal Stamping, Drake & Associates, Dave Droegkamp Heating and Gruber Law Offices.

Starting December 9, the show will be played on-air on 620WTMJ.