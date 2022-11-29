WASHINGTON – The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages.

It’s an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.

The bill approved Tuesday would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation is “a long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.”

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is one of the chief sponsors of the legislation, in remarks on the Senate floor Baldwin thanked the advocates who helped craft the bill.

“Millions of same-sex and interracial couples made this moment possible by living openly as their authentic selves, changing the hearts and minds of people around them. This legislation will protect the hard-fought progress we’ve made on marriage equality and I look forward to the Respect for Marriage Act becoming the law of the land.”

The bill just passed the 60 vote threshold needed to make it out of the Senate, getting 61 ‘yes’ votes. Republican Senator Ron Johnson was not among the 12 Republicans voting yes.

Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the bill to the House and President Joe Biden’s desk.