Ian Darke’s call still rings in my ears from 2010. A 92nd minute miracle from none other than Landon Donovan to finally move USA into the bracket round for the first time in two World Cups.

“GOAL! GOAL! USA! THEY’RE CERTAINLY THROUGH!”

Does it sound like a familiar script? The Red,White, and Blue haven’t advanced beyond the group stage since 2014 in Brazil – of course, they did not qualify at all in 2018. But today offers a simple fandom even if you’ve never watched the World Cup.

Win, and you’re in. We don’t need to entertain “oh what if they score this many goals, or what happens in a draw?” This is the simplest way to dip your toe in the water to be a soccer fan.

It should make for a more entertaining product too, if the game is tied late. Both teams will be trying to win and qualify, these are real stakes in group stage match. This doesn’t happen every year.

Reminder, the U.S. is hosting the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada, plenty of time to hop on the bandwagon … because don’t forget, the women’s team is back in action in 2023’s Women’s World Cup.