On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash at the intersection of N 9th St and New York Ave. A 69-year-old Sheboygan man was struck while crossing the street by a 4-door sedan, according to police. The man was taken to the Theda Care Hospital in Neenah where he later succumbed to his injuries.



The offending vehicle was located at a south side apartment complex, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Sheboygan man, confessed to leaving the scene of the crash. Police said he was arrested for Hit and Run Causing Death and referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charging.



The crash occurred approximately 30 minutes after the Sheboygan Holiday Parade ended. The crash did not occur on the parade route and there is no indication that this was an intentional act.



The Sheboygan Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate this crash. Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. A follow-up press release will be sent out tomorrow with the victim’s name.

