The Packers are all but certainly not making the playoffs and are dealing with a dinged-up QB1 with Aaron Rodgers. They are 4-8 and headed to Chicago to face a 3-9 Bears team. The Green and Gold need a spark, and If not now, then when does Jordan Love get a longer look?

There’s a bye week following the Bears matchup, furthermore the Packers play Monday Night Football on the other side of the break. The Packers can choose to give Rodgers three weeks to heal up in the event things are falling into place for a miracle. This isn’t a benching by any means, it’s just trusting the depth chart.

The Bears have lost five in a row, just allowed over 400 yards to Mike White and the Jets, and Chicago on average allows 8 yards per completion, the second-worst rate in the NFL. If not now, then when?

Next Sunday is a perfect landing for Jordan Love’s second career start, especially after his performance off the bench. “That’s the moment I’ve been preparing for this whole season, you never know when it will come,” Love said Sunday night. “Especially in a game like this, my mindset was ‘Let’s go win, let’s go make a comeback and win. Don’t let it be ‘oh the backup is in, game’s over. Let’s go and try to win it.'”

The opportunity is there for Love, what do you have to lose?