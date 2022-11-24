For the seventh year in a row, McBob’s Pub and Grill is providing free meals to veterans on Thanksgiving Day.

McBob’s spokesman Steve Schmich told Wisconsin’s Morning News the idea started small, supporting a group of homeless veterans seven years ago.

“Initially it was for our homeless veterans, but it has blossomed and grown into a number of programs. PTSD, homeless veterans, and any of the veterans who want a place to come and enjoy some camaraderie,” he said.

Schmich said they have families from around the area who come every year and veterans of wars from Vietnam to Korea to World War II. Schmich served in the Army himself in the 1970s.

“Seeing some of the younger kids who have served in a combat deployment, in some really horrific theaters of operation, come in and join us is a really cool experience,” he said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.