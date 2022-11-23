











ST. CLOUD, WIS. – Make-A-Wish Foundation and Sargento team up to make a 10-year-old boy’s dream come true by fulfilling his desire to make cheese. And what better place to come and do it than in the Cheese State?

Maxx Ball from North Carolina beat Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. For his wish, Maxx along with his family traveled to St. Cloud, Wis. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for an exclusive tour of Sargento’s newly acquired Baker Cheese facility where he got to make his own cheese stick!

Sargento, a longtime supporter of the Make-A Wish Foundation, says they’re “honored” to be Maxx’s “cheese partner” and make his wish come true.

Maxx “loved every minute” of the experience as he kept mentioning how “awesome” everything was throughout the tour. He was so ecstatic and appreciative of Sargento that he named his newly gifted stuffed cow “Sarge” after the Sargento mascot.

As the holiday season approaches, Maxx being in remission and being able to live out his dream reminds us of what’s really important.