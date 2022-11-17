I’m not afraid to say it. I think Thursday Night Football stinks.

It’s not fair to the players and coaches to play two meaningful football games in the span of four days.

However it’s not un-fixable. But the NFL needs to step in to make this better. And a quote from Aaron Rodgers stuck with me about a suggestion to make things better.

“I think two bye weeks would go a long way,” Rodgers said. A second bye week with a 17-game schedule would require movement to start or end the season.

Here’s a thought, if you want to keep TNF, you have to give teams a bye week leading into it. You can do that with an extra bye. The teams get a better chance to recover and be ready to be the only show of the night.

Plus, the NFL and it’s TV partners would be happier with a better product, less griping about forcing these games, and an extra week of the NFL season for fans to talk and spend. Always think about the money when thinking about the league.