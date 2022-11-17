An Amtrak train is delayed in Brookfield due to a crash involving a car on the tracks.

According to Amtrak, Empire Builder Train 7 was traveling from Chicago to Seattle when a car that “was obstructing the track came into contact with the train.”

Brookfield Police and EMS services are on the scene of Brookfield Road and River Road after responding around 5PM.

Amtrak said there have been no injuries reported to the 183 passengers and crew onboard and to expect heavy delays.

There is no word yet on how many people were in the vehicle and if there are any injuries.

Empire Builder Train 7 and 27, which departed Chicago (CHI) on 11/17, is stopped west of Milwaukee (MKE) due to ongoing police and ems activity near the tracks. We are anticipating a lengthy delay. We will be sure to give you updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 17, 2022

Empire Builder Train 27 also departed from Chicago on Thursday and stopped west of Milwaukee due to the ongoing EMS and police activity near the tracks.

More on this story as it develops.