You could call me a traditionalist, but this is not an old-fashioned argument: every football field should be natural grass. Aaron Rodgers agrees and plenty of the best players in the NFL agree – this is a player safety issue.

“I do think it’s time to go all grass throughout the league, I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces, and I think that it’d be a good step in the right direction towards player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass,” Rodgers said.

The NFLPA agrees, last week the union put out a call to ban what’s called “slit film turf” used by seven teams at six stadiums.

The Players Association cited an increase in injuries on this particular turf. The release also noted the “visual abnormalities” like we’ve seen with grass at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the artificial surface Tottenham Stadium in London – which is on top of the pitch the Hotspur play on.

These are new stadiums … how can we still not figure this out?

If Lambeau Field, the “frozen tundra,” can grow grass year round of course thanks to a idea and execution that has been in place since 1967, what is the NFL waiting on to require grass across the league?