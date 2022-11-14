A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight.

The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.

“The officer observed a deceased body and attempted to detain the suspect,” Chief Jeff Norman explained in a news conference early Monday. “The individual resisted and a struggle ensued.”

Norman says the suspect refused to drop a pole and weight that he was using as a weapon. That’s when the officer fired his weapon. The suspect is now in the hospital and expected to survive.

The dead woman was identified as a 75 year old. The cause of death has yet to be determined.