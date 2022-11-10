The Racine Police Department would like to caution the women in Racine County and get the public’s help in locating a male subject who has met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss.

The subject has been identified as Timothy L. Olson, 52 years old. Olson is approximately 6’03” weighing around 250 pounds. Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The Racine Police Department is looking to speak to Olson regarding a similar incident out of our jurisdiction. Olson has ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.