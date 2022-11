MILWAUKEE – Hunger Task Force in West Milwaukee handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to families in need of holiday meals.

Also, donations can be made online at https://t.co/SXajNq10yR or dropped off at 5000 W Electric Ave. Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/czMy16gpIJ — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 10, 2022

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is sponsoring the Task Force’s initiative, Turkey Ticket Challenge.

“We really feel like we’re apart of the community,” Head of Corporate Communications for Zurn Angela Hersil says. “And so for the last 12 years we have been matching every turkey donated to Hunger Task Force through the month of November.”

Head of Corporate Communications for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Angela Hersil on the impact of events like this. pic.twitter.com/YVPasGaCti — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 10, 2022

Volunteers getting ready to pass out the turkeys! pic.twitter.com/vgrBrAlGmE — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 10, 2022