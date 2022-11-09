MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has closed all lanes eastbound I-94 at the Zoo Interchange as they investigate a possible shooting on the freeway.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of shots fired around 7 o’clock this evening. No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by bullets.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on E/B I-94 @ 70th St., w/ all traffic diverted off @ 84th St., as MCSO investigates a shooting that occurred on the freeway shortly before 7 PM. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck. Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) November 10, 2022

This story will be updated.