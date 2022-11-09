MILWAUKEE- Governor Evers will continue to serve the state of Wisconsin for another four years after defeating Tim Michels in a highly contentious gubernatorial race.

Michels conceded the race just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. In the short, roughly two minute long address, Michels thanked his family for standing by his side & thanked supporters and campaign volunteers for their work over the past several months. You can view Michels’ concession speech below.

Governor Evers spoke shortly after, thanking supporters and his wife Cathy.