A stormy morning in Wisconsin could lead to a very windy afternoon. A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 9PM on Saturday November 5, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour expected according to NWS Milwaukee

NWS Milwaukee said to secure outdoor objects and to watch out for tree limb damage and downed power lines resulting from the winds.

HIGH WINDS | Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible this afternoon. A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of SE Wisconsin – in effect until 9 p.m. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FuKtKpQpHX — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) November 5, 2022

There is the chance of a small, isolated tornado with the morning storms.