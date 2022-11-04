MILWUAKEE – Despite the potential for rainfall Saturday, Wisconsin’s Veteran Day Celebration is pushing through and have no current plans to cancel.

“We’re certainly hoping the weather cooperates and we’re keeping a close eye on it,” Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Saul Newton says. “But as veterans we’ve certainly operated in worse environments than a little bit of rain. We’re not going to let the rain scare us off.”

The event starts at 11 a.m. A parade steps off at the intersection of Forest and Wisconsin and conclude at the intersection of Juneau and Water in honor of the veterans.

“We have more than 600 people walking in the parade,” Newton says. “That includes 50 military vehicles and more than 100 vehicles total.”

A festival’s taking place immediately after the parade at the Marcus Center of Performing Arts.

“That will include vendors, live entrainment, food, drinks and just a great time for everyone involved,” Newton says.

“We’re just celebrating the service and sacrifices of the veterans in out community,” Newton continues. “We just want to show the support of the community.”

Everyone is welcome to attend.