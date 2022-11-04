MILWAUKEE- The owners of Northridge Mall, still battling a demolition order, have put the facility up for sale.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Black Spruce Enterprises put the property on sale through brokers at Horvath & Tremblay.

Black Spruce, based out of China, has owned the mall property since 2008 but have done very little to redevelop or improve the site.

The City of Milwaukee has been trying to force them to demolish the building since 2018.

The brokers did not list a price with the property.