OAK CREEK- A 25-year-old man from Milwaukee has turned himself in after allegedly stabbing, and injuring, a 19-year-old man outside a movie theater in Oak Creek Tuesday night.

A criminal complaint states that Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin turned himself into police and admitted to stabbing the victim several times with a key. Police say Mohamed-Hussin attacked the victim outside of the South Shore Cinema because he believed the victim was responsible for injuring a friend earlier that night.

The victim was taken to Froedert Hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and two punctured lungs.

Security camera footage from that night shows Mohamed-Hussian approaching the victim after the victim was taken to the ground by one of his friends and made numerous punching type motions into the victim’s body. He later told police he used his car key to stab the victim.

In all, 3 people were arrested following the fight. An Oak Creek officer had to use a Taser during the fight. Police didn’t say who it was used on or why, nor did they release details about who the officer is.

Mohamed-Hussain is facing one count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. It is a Class D felony, & if found guilty, he could be sentenced to 25 years in prison.