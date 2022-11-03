Milwaukee Author Jenna Kashou has a new book out, “Milwaukee Scavenger, the Ultimate Search for Milwaukee’s Hidden Treasures.” Jenna has a presentation and book signing Thursday, November 3, from 6:30-7:30 pm at Boswell Book Company. 2559 N. Downer Ave in Milwaukee. It’s free and open to the public. Jenna also has a free walking tour beginning at Zocalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th Street in Milwaukee. That is from 12-3 pm on Saturday, November 5.

You can order her book right here https://www.jennakashou.com/books