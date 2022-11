The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing woman.

Brielle Ortiz is described as a 22-year-old white female, 5’02”, 110lbs, brown hair/brown eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday 11/01/2022 at 9:12PM in the area of 2700 S 13th St.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.