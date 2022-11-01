MILWAUKEE – The Cluckery, owned by the Milwaukee Bucks, are giving customers the chance to win free chicken tenders and tater tots for an entire year in celebration of their one-year anniversary which is on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a press release.

The restaurant is located the Mequon Pavilions at 10944 N. Port Washington Rd.

“We’re so proud to have had a successful first year at The Cluckery and are excited to celebrate this great occasion with a giveaway for our customers,” Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development Michael Belot. “It’s been a privilege to serve our customers in Mequon and throughout Ozaukee County this past year, and we look forward to serving them for many years to come.”

All you have to do is travel to the Mequon restaurant and purchase a meal in-person for a chance to receive the “winning receipt.”

This all has to happen on Nov. 4, between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The lucky order number will be revealed on the social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

But that’s not all.

The Bucks host the OKC Thunder on Saturday, Nov. 5 and all guest will have a chance to win free chicken tenders.

If a player from the Thunder misses 2 free throws in a row, all visitors can show their ticket at the Cluckery in Mequon Sunday, Nov. 6 to receive 3 free chicken tenders.