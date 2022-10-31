City officials are teaming up with the Department of Public Works’ Forestry Services Division to harvest the 2022 city Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 1.

The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Erwin Boehme from his own home.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to its new home downtown right outside of Fiserv Forum.

You can track the route of the tree using this map:

The tree will be officially lit up in a ceremony on November 18th. It will be decorated by DPW staff before the public lighting ceremony.

2022 marks the 109th consecutive year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee. It’s the longest running official city tree in the United States other than New York City.