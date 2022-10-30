FOND DU LAC- The Fond du Lac Police Department says it’s looking for a suspect, or suspects, who broke into the Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville late Friday night.

Police say the thieves appeared to have cut a hole in the fencing around the store and forced a service door open.

Among the items missing from the store were several guns and boxes of ammunition.

Fond du Lac Police say they’re looking for a white man driving a vehicle matching or similar to a light-colored Pontiac Aztec SUV.

Anyone with information’s asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.