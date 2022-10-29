MILWAUKEE– Former President Barack Obama made a stop in Milwaukee Saturday as the midterm elections are less than 2 weeks away. Obama started his day in Detroit, then made his way to North Division High School to speak. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Leutanant Governor nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Congresswoman Gwen Moore were present as well.

Obama said he was happy to be back in the state, addressing the importance of the vote. “This election requires every single one of us to do our part,” Obama exclaimed. “It’s that important.”

President Barack Obama at North Division High School in Milwaukee: “It’s good to be back in Wisconsin.” pic.twitter.com/9ARcCJapug — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 29, 2022

The former president took part of his speech to address his stance on abortion, along with gay rights. “Is it Republican politicians and judges who think they should get to decide when you start a family or how many children you should have, or who you marry or who you love?” Obama continued “Or is it Democratic leaders who believe that the freedom to make these most intimate personal decisions belong to every American, not politicians, mostly men, sitting somewhere in Washington?That’s the choice in this election; that’s what you have to decide.”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor, are both facing close mid-term races. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Obama joked as he refused to speak about the Packers/Bears rivalry, then reiterated the importance of voting. “Dont tune out…Vote! Get off your couch and put down your phones for a minute.”

Obama, being from Chicago, jokes that he wants no talks of of Packers-Bears while he’s here. “Maybe next month,” he says. pic.twitter.com/DK4vmIdyBT — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 29, 2022

The rally comes as the latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Democratic Governor Tony Evers holding a slim lead over challenger Tim Michels (R), while Incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) holds a six percentage point lead over challenger and Lieutenant Governor Mandella Barnes.